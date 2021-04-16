movies coming to disney and Hulu may 2021

April is slowly drawing to a close, which means it’ll soon be May! The weather will be getting warmer, summer will be bearing down on us, and Disney+ and Hulu will have a whole bunch of new stuff for you to watch, if you subscribe to either of them. So let’s check out the Best TV Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ and Hulu in May 2021, shall we?

Cruella

So far, the trailers for Cruella have looked kind of awful to me, but I suppose I need to point this one out since it’s a big movie! It’s headed to Disney+ with Premier Access in May, which means you’ll have to pay a little more money if you want to learn how Emma Stone became a woman who wants to murder dogs. Maybe if we’re lucky Cruella will say, “We live in a society!” or something like that.

Saint Maud

While the pandemic is partially to blame, A24 really bungled the U.S. release of Rose Glass‘s excellent, scary Saint Maud. Thankfully, it’s headed to Hulu in May, so the many, many people who missed it will finally have a chance to watch. And they should because this is a disturbing, brilliant little religious horror film featuring a killer performance from Morfydd Clark.

Bound

Before they made The Matrix, the Wachowskis helmed the excellent, sexy, twisty neo-noir Bound. Gina Gershon is an ex-con who falls for a gangster’s girlfriend (Jennifer Tilly). The two women team up to rip off the mob, but getting away clean won’t be easy. Funny, inventive, and stylish as hell, this is a must-watch if you’ve never seen it, and worth a rewatch if you have.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

I’ve never actually seen the Fantastic Four movies, but I know there’s someone out there who is probably like, “You know what? Those movies are actually good!” And I’m pretty damn sure there’s someone else who thinks, “The first one is bad, but the sequel – Rise of the Silver Surfer – is great and underrated! I love when he surfs!” So I included this for you, hypothetical person. You’re welcome.

MLK/FBI

MLK/FBI is a fantastic, and infuriating, documentary that showcases the extreme lengths the FBI and the United States government went to in their quest to destroy Martin Luther King Jr. This will almost assuredly make you mad as you watch it, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check it out immediately.