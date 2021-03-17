April is going to be a big streaming month for Star Wars fans, because there are seven – count ’em, seven! – pieces of content set in a galaxy far, far away that are hitting Disney+, and many of them involve Ewoks. Get the details about those projects below, as well as a few non-Ewok recommendations and the full list of TV shows and movies coming to Disney+ and Hulu in April 2021.

Star Wars, Nothing But Star Wars…

I’m going to group all of the Star Wars-related things together in one recommendation here. Both volumes of Genndy Tartakovsky‘s original Clone Wars animated series, both seasons of the 1980s animated series Star Wars: Ewoks, the TV movie Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor will debut on Disney+ on April 2. Also included in this Star Wars smorgasbord will be The Story of the Faithful Wookiee, the animated segment from the much-maligned Star Wars holiday special. You could argue that this stuff should have been streaming on Disney+ at launch…but then you wouldn’t be able to get excited about it finally arriving next month.

The Kid Who Would Be King

Writer/director Joe Cornish burst onto the scene with Attack the Block in 2011, but it took many years until he made his second feature – and unfortunately, when it came out, it seemed to land with a bit of a thud. But if you missed the movie the first time around, you’ll soon have the opportunity to correct that mistake, and I think you’ll find this to be a charming, Amblin-style, kid-friendly adventure that definitely deserves more conversation than it received upon release.

Bug

I had never heard of Michael Shannon until seeing Bug a year or two after it came out, but he delivers the kind of deranged performance that makes you jolt up and say, “Who the hell is that guy?” He plays a veteran who holes up in an Oklahoma motel with a woman (Ashley Judd), and he’s convinced the government is watching them and infested their room with bugs. (There’s a dual meaning to the title.) The great William Friedkin directs Tracy Letts‘ adaptation of Letts’ own stage play.

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Am I prepared to make the case that Dude, Where’s My Car? is some kind of misunderstood classic? Absolutely not (though I would be genuinely interested in that take if it exists). In fact, I’m almost certain some parts of it will not hold up. But as a snapshot of pop culture at the turn of the century, while simultaneously being a throwback to the sort of zany comedies of the 1980s, it’s pretty fun. It’s also very, very dumb, so prepare for that if you’re going in blind.

Arrival

The best film of 2016 and easily one of the best movies of this century so far, Denis Villeneuve‘s sci-fi masterpiece gets into the nitty-gritty details of a realistic portrayal of what might happen if aliens came to Earth. You’ve never seen an alien movie like this one, and the emotional core of the film is a gut-punch cherry on top of the sci-fi sundae. The idea that Amy Adams didn’t get an Oscar for her work here is criminal.

TV Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ in April 2021

April 2

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

April 9

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

April 16

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

Big Shot

Earth Moods

April 22

Secrets of the Whales

April 23

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

April 30

Adventures in Wonderland

Disney Ducktales (S3)

Disney Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

Marvel Studios: Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

TV Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu in April 2021

April 1

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 2

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale (Fox)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

April 3

Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)

Blair Witch (2016)

April 5

Girl (2020)

April 7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 9

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

April 10

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 15

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

April 16

Fly Like a Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020)

April 17

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

April 20

Sasquatch

April 21

Cruel Summer

April 22

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World

April 23

The Place of No Words (2020)

April 25

Wild Mountain Thyme

April 26

The Oscars Red Carpet Show

The 93rd Oscars: Special

April 28

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4

Arrival (2016)

April 30

The Judge (2014)