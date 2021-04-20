What’s new on Amazon Prime Video next month? Lots of great stuff! For one thing, Saint Maud, a movie that barely got a release here in the states, will finally be available to stream. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Below, check out the best TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2021.

Saint Maud

Saint Maud‘s release here in the United States was…awkward. The film got delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus before A24 ended up dumping it on Epix, a streaming service most people don’t even have. Now, finally, this very disturbing religious horror film from director Rose Glass is coming to Amazon Prime Video. Morfydd Clark delivers a brilliant, discomforting performance as a very religious nurse who takes it upon herself to save the soul of her latest patient. Things don’t go so well.

The Sixth Sense

The Sixth Sense isn’t M. Night Shyamalan‘s first movie, but it is the movie that put him on the map. And all these years later, after all the hype, and after everyone surely knows the twist ending, the film still holds up. Bruce Willis is a child psychologist working with a patient (Haley Joel Osment) who can see dead people. Creepy, incredibly well-acted, and featuring just the right amount of melancholy, we can go ahead and start calling this one a classic (it came out 22 years ago, just in case you want to feel extra old).

Aliens

I’m not one of those people who will go on and on about how Aliens is better than Alien, because it’s not. The original is still the best. But gosh darn it, James Cameron‘s pulse-pounding, non-stop sequel is pretty damn great. You know the drill: Sigourney Weaver is back as Ripley, and this time she has to deal with multiple xenomorphs (and Paul Reiser).

Reign of Fire

Back in 2002, before Christian Bale became a big star, and before the McConaissance redefined Matthew McConaughey‘s career, there was Reign of Fire. This very goofy, very entertaining sci-fi action flick is set in a post-apocalyptic world where dragons are real and they’ve taken over. Yes, really. Oh, and the futuristic year the film is set in is 2020. Bale’s character leads a group of survivors just trying to get by in a dragon-filled world, while McConaughey hams it up as a bad-ass dragon hunter. It’s a blast.

The French Connection

William Friedkin‘s The French Connection is a rough-and-tumble cop thriller where you can practically feel the grime up on the screen. Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider are cops trying to bust a French heroin smuggler who is currently in the Big Apple. But this isn’t your standard cops vs. crooks movie – it’s leaner, and meaner, and nasty. It also features one of the best chase sequences ever caught on film.

TV Shows and Movies Coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2021

May 1

Movies

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two For The Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

May 5

Movies

Skyfall (2012)

May 7

Movies

*The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Breach (2020)

May 9

Movies

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 13

Movies

Saint Maud (2020)

May 14

Series

*The Underground Railroad – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 19

Movies

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)

May 21

Movies

*P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

*Solos – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 28

Series

*Panic – Amazon Original Series: Season 1