Summer is coming, and so are new movies and TV shows to Amazon Prime Video. Below, you can check out a selection of the best TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2021, as well as the complete list of what will be available.

An American Werewolf In London

An American Werewolf In London is held up as one of the best horror comedies ever made. I won’t argue with that. However, having recently rewatched it, I can tell you the film is a lot more tragic than I remembered. It’s ultimately a bleak, gut-punch of a movie that basically says that nothing – not friendship, not romance – will save you in the end. Try all you might, you’ll still end up dead and naked in an alley somewhere. Anyway, American Werewolf still holds up, and Rick Baker’s make-up effects still have the power to wow all these years later.

Burn After Reading

One of the Coen Brothers‘ funniest movies is Burn After Reading, a comedy about very stupid people who think they’re smart. It’s the perfect film for our current political landscape! And what a cast – George Clooney! Frances McDormand! John Malkovich! Tilda Swinton! Richard Jenkins! Brad Pitt! The plot involves a mix-up in the world of espionage, but that set-up merely exists so the Coens can punish a bunch of fools.

Ali

Ali isn’t Michael Mann‘s best movie, but like all Michael Mann movies, it’s worth watching. Will Smith gives a genuinely great performance as legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, with Mann tracking Ali’s rise and various personal problems over the years.

We Own the Night

We Own the Night came out a year after The Departed, and since both were cop movies featuring Mark Wahlberg, a lot of the marketing tried to make James Gray’s movie look like The Departed Part 2. But that’s not what this is (and that’s not a slight on The Departed, which still rules; this is just different). Joaquin Phoenix is a crook who comes from a family of cops. When his father is killed, however, Phoenix decides to join the force.

Take Shelter

This extremely unsettling thriller from Jeff Nichols stars Michael Shannon as a working-class guy who begins having terrible nightmares that seem to foretell the end of the world. Is he going crazy – or is he actually predicting the future? Whatever the answer, you can bet that Michael Shannon will act unhinged.

