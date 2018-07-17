Learn when we will see the new trailers for upcoming films in our continuously updated movie trailer release date calendar.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan‘s long-awaited comic book movie sequel Glass. The film is going to be the subject of a panel at Comic-Con later this week, and now a teaser for the trailer has announced that the full trailer will make its way online this Friday. Check it out below.

Here’s a quick YouTube teaser announcing the arrival of the first Glass trailer:

This teaser, which looks like a screensaver from Windows 95, concentrates on James McAvoy‘s Kevin Wendell Crumb, a character with multiple personalities including the mysterious “The Beast”. Crumb is eventually dubbed “The Horde” by the media, and he’ll go head to head against Bruce Willis‘s superhero David Dunn and Samuel L. Jackson‘s Elijah Price, aka “Mr. Glass.” I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the first of three teaser trailers we get this week, with each one focusing on one of those major characters.

Glass is slated to debut on January 18, 2019.

***

This page will be updated with future movie trailer release dates. If you have any information on potential upcoming movie trailer release dates, please shoot us an email using the contact link on the main page of the site.