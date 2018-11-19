The show must go on for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which has officially announced its Broadway premiere. The spectacular stage adaptation of the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film of the same name has set its Moulin Rouge The Musical Broadway opening for summer 2019, following its world premiere this past summer at Boston’s newly re-opened Emerson Colonial Theatre.

The producers of the beloved Baz Luhrmann jukebox musical announced today that Moulin Rouge! The Musical will officially open on Broadway on July 25, 2019, with previews beginning a month earlier at Broadway’s Al Hirschfield theater on June 28, 2019, according to Entertainment Weekly. Producer Carmen Pavlovic announced in a statement:

“We are thrilled to be bringing Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Broadway. We are especially delighted that the show is going to the Hirschfeld – the perfect theater for this production with its lavish architecture and rich history of landmark Broadway shows.”

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo will reprise their roles as Christian, the aspiring poet played by Ewan McGregor in the original film, and Satine, the courtesan with a heart of gold played by Nicole Kidman in the movie, in the show’s New York premiere. The rest of the Boston cast are also set to join, including Tony nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as the Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

Penned by John Logan (Red) and directed by Alex Timbers (Peter and the Starcatcher) with choreography from Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a stage adaptation of the 2001 jukebox musical by Baz Luhrmann that became a minor obsession for all of us growing up in the early 2000s and crushing hard on Ewan McGregor/Nicole Kidman. The movie was a lavish, romantic acid trip of a film which has been turned into an acclaimed stage play that The New York Times called “smart, shameless and extravagantly entertaining.”

Now it makes its highly-anticipated debut on the Great White Way, for which “fan-only” pre-sale tickets begin on November 21, followed by a Mastercard pre-sale on November 23 before tickets go on sale to the general public December 3, 2018.