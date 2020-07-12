Remember Godzilla: King of the Monsters? It was the most recent entry in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, and it introduced a whole slew of new kaiju creatures alongside Godzilla, including Mothra. In the original Mothra films, Mothra was accompanied by two tiny twins who spoke for the gargantuan moth. That wouldn’t exactly fly in the serious, gritty MonsterVerse, but director Mike Dougherty did manage to have a version of the Mothra Twins in his film – albeit in a truncated form. In a recent Instagram post, Dougherty revealed we would’ve gotten another glimpse of the twins as part of an unfilmed post-credit scene.

If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed a moment in Godzilla: King of the Monsters where the famous Mothra Twins show up. Zhang Ziyi plays both Dr. Ilene Chen and Dr. Ling in the film, characters who, as part of a long family tradition, know everything there is to know about Mothra. The characters are inspired by the Shobijin, two priestesses who accompany and speak for Mothra.

“It was important to me to find ways to modernize the ideas that she has followers. Modernize the priestesses. There are still certain realms of believability to keep intact. You have to ease people into the more fantastical aspects,” director Mike Dougherty previously said. And if you were hoping to see more of the twins, well, it almost happened.

In the Instagram post above, Dougherty shared some storyboards from a post-credit scene that was never shot. The scene in question involves the twins meeting up in Tokyo and entering an “ancient temple chamber” where Dr. Chen’s daughters can be seen singing “at the base of another huge MOTHRA EGG.” “When do we begin?” Dr. Lin asks, to which Dr. Chen replies: “Soon. Very soon.”

In King of the Monsters, Mothra ends up dying while trying to help Godzilla defeat King Ghidorah. By including this scene, Dougherty hints at a way to bring Mothra back. Of course, since the scene was never shot, that might prove to be a problem for future MonsterVerse films, but I’ll let the producers of those films worry about that.