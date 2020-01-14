Disney+ is the Most Downloaded App in America

Finally, things are turning around for Disney! Disney+, the new streaming service from the mega-company, has only been around for a few short months – and yet it’s already become the most downloaded app in America. Since it’s launch in November of 2019, the app has been downloaded over 30 million times. While this success can’t be chalked up entirely to Baby Yoda, we’re just going to pretend it is.

Data trackers at SensorTower have revealed that Disney+ is the most downloaded app in the country, surging ahead of popular apps like TikTok and YouTube. And yes, it even beat Netflix. Here’s a chart to give you an idea of how popular the app is.

As they report, “The launch of Disney+ in mid-November was unprecedented in the U.S. Its 31 million downloads in Q4 2019 was more than double the total for the next closest app, TikTok.”

On the App Store, “Disney+ was also the top app on the App Store in the U.S. It ended YouTube’s fourquarter run at No. 1.” And on Google Play, “Disney+ had more than 12 million U.S. installs in Q4 2019. No app had surpassed 10 million U.S. downloads on Google Play in a quarter since Messenger in 2017.”

Here are charts for App Store and Google Play downloads, plus Overall downloads, to give you a better idea of how this looks.

Of the 31 million downloads, more than 18 million came from the app store and more than than 12 million Google Play. In other words, Disney+ is really paying off for the House of Mouse. And that’s fine, I guess! Look, it’s hard to get very excited about this sort of thing – Disney being successful is nothing new at this point. But I’m sure everyone over at the company is celebrating another win. I reached out to Disney+’s main attraction, Baby Yoda, for comment. His reply: “I’m not real. I’m a puppet.”

Disney+ still hasn’t launched in the U.K., which means these numbers will likely only increase worldwide soon.