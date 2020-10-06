Not since Chronicle has a movie made having god-like powers seem so horrifying. Nat Wolff (Death Note) stars in Mortal as Eric, an American backpacker traveling through a sleepy Norwegian town when a mysterious fire leads to his arrest. As police converge on the panicked backpacker, it’s revealed that Eric has somehow been imbued with powers like those of the Norse gods. Watch the Mortal trailer below.

Mortal Trailer

Norwegian director André Ovredal seemed to be on a hot streak, successfully breaking into Hollywood with horror hits like The Autopsy Of Jane Doe and Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark after his breakout hit Trollhunter, a dark fantasy film which earned Ovredal international attention. But despite the similar ground that Mortal treads — with its fantasy roots inspired by Norse mythology — it seems like that streak may be ending.

It pains me to say it, but Mortal doesn’t look great. Based on a story by Ovredal, who directs and co-writes the film with Norman Lesperance, Geoff Bussetil, Mortal was originally set to star Robert Sheehan, but tapped Wolff in the lead role of a young man who discovers that he has god-like powers based on ancient Norse mythology. Though Wolff’s younger brother Alex Wolff has managed to carve out a solid career with roles in films like Hereditary and Jumanji, the older Wolff hasn’t really impressed so far, despite lead roles in films like Paper Towns and Death Note. In this trailer, Wolff seems out of his element surrounded by mostly Norwegian actors Iben Akerlie, Per Frisch, and Per Egil Aske, with the exception of Indian actress Priyanka Bose.

Mortal was released in Norway in February this year to little fanfare, and it seems that Saban Films isn’t throwing much support behind its U.S. release, dropping the film in select theaters and VOD on November 6 before shortly releasing it on Blu-ray a week later.

Here is the synopsis for Mortal:

In this spellbinding thriller, a sleepy Norwegian town erupts after an American backpacker, Eric, is arrested. Witnesses claim a teen died after touching the stranger, and that he inexplicably started a fire that engulfed a farm. He warns a psychologist, Christine, that he has supernatural powers, and that anyone who gets too close to him dies. Is Eric a liar, a freak of nature, an angry god? Determined to find the truth, Christine draws nearer, and what she finds is beyond her wildest imaginings…

Mortal premieres in select theaters and on demand and Digital on November 6, 2020, before it makes its way to Blu-ray on November 10, 2020.