The box office was in dire straits for a few months there thanks to the pandemic, but it looks like slowly and steadily, people are ready to go back to the movies. Godzilla vs. Kong recently became the top-grossing Hollywood movie of the pandemic, and now, another Warner Bros. release – Mortal Kombat – has climbed its way to the top of the charts. But it’s not alone. The Japanese animated film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train made its domestic debut and gave Mortal Kombat a run for its money. In the end, though, Mortal Kombat claimed the number one spot.

The new Mortal Kombat isn’t very good. In fact, I’d say it’s kind of bad. But that didn’t matter to moviegoers, who seem hellbent on going back to theaters. The action flick arrived with 2021’s second-highest domestic opening, following Godzilla vs. Kong. It took in $22.5 million during its opening weekend, bringing its worldwide total (it’s been out overseas for a few weeks already) to $406 million.

Meanwhile, the Japanese animated film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train came in second at $19.5 million. It opened in Japan in October of last year, and this recent U.S. release brings the global total to $456 million. That’s not too shabby, folks. In fact, it’s pretty damn good. Good work, Demon Slayer! Way to slay those demons!

Once reigning champ Godzilla vs. Kong fell to third place, the Bob Odenkirk action pic Nobody comes in at number four, Raya and the Last Dragon is in fifth place. In terms of newer releases, the indie dramedy Together Together came in at a respectable eighth place.

So what now? There are no big theatrical openings until next month, so this upcoming weekend will likely end with Mortal Kombat still at the top. But come May, theaters will see the release of titles like Wrath of Man, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Cruella, and the delayed A Quiet Place Part II. I don’t know how many of those titles will be big hits (Spiral and A Quiet Place seem like the biggest no-brainers on that front), but the movies are back, I guess!