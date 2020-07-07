The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as stuntmen react to fight scenes in Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War and reveal some of the moves that were practically done on set. Plus, listen to the cast of Hamilton answer questions about the stage production from fans on Twitter, and check out a nearly hour-long conversation between Australian actors Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman.

First up, Corridor Crew brought in their stuntman friend Aaron Toney to talk about some of the work he did for Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther. Plus, they look at a fight scene from The Protector and talk about the physical challenges of pulling off some of the moves you see on the big screen.

Next up, Wired rounded up some of the cast of Hamilton to answer some of Twitter’s most burning questions about the hit hip-hop musical from Broadway. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Jasmine Cephas Jones, Oak Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, and Phillipa Soo talk about the best backstage moments, wonder if there will ever be a sequel, and more.

Finally, Variety‘s Actors on Actors series continues with another home edition, this time with Australian actors Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman. The two stars talk to each other about their careers, their recently buzzed about performances on television in The Loudest Voice and Big Little Lies respectively.