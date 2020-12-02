The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a supercut of movie moments that probably scared the hell out of you as a kid, including clips from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Dark Crystal, and more. Plus, take a close look at the model miniatures used to make Moon, and watch the first full episode of Syfy’s new comedy series The Movie Show.

First up, BranitFX and Lucamax Pictures put together this supercut of scary scenes from movies that might have scared the hell out of you as a kid. Whether it’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit or Raiders of the Lost Ark from the 1980s or Toy Story 3 and Coraline from the late 2000s, there’s bound to be something here that scared you as a kid at some point.

Next, ahead of being sold in Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction (which is wrapping up today), Adam Savage and his Tested crew got a chance to take a look at the model minatures used on Duncan Jones’ sci-fi thriller Moon. The models include the lunar base and vehicles used to traverse the moon that were created by Bill Pearson and his model shop team at the Shepperton Studios.

Finally, watch the entire first episode The Movie Show, a new Syfy comedy series set inside a public access movie review show that tapes deep in the heart of Modesto, California. Deb and Wade, who have nothing in common other than their shared love of movies and the fact that they’re both puppets, host the series and dish hot takes on new and old movies.