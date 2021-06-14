(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, listen as In the Heights director Jon M. Chu breaks down part of the lively and mesmerizing opening musical sequel from In the Heights. Plus, take a closer look at the upcoming animated series sequel Masters of the Universe: Revelation with executive producer Kevin Smith. And finally, listen as Tig Notaro stops by Conan one more time to thank the titular host for giving the comedian her big break.

First up, in a new edition of “Anatomy of a Scene” with The New York Times, director Jon M. Chu provides some insight into part of the opening sequence from the big movie musical In the Heights. As you watch Anthony Ramos rap through Washington Heights, listen as Chu provides details on how the scene came together, including two different bodega sets, staging rhythmic finger movements on an iPad, and more.

Next, before Masters of the Universe: Revelation arrives on Netflix on July 23, take a closer look at the series with executive producer and showrunner Kevin Smith. The filmmaker behind Clerks takes a deep dive into the history of He-Man, Skeletor, Eternia and plenty more about the Masters of the Universe mythology. There’s even a tease as to the meaning of the title.

Finally, Tig Notaro took some time out of her busy Star Trek shooting schedule to fly back to Los Angeles for one final appearance on Conan. The comedian, who can currently be seen in Army of the Dead, talked about how Conan was her big break after struggling to make successful appearances on other late night shows that didn’t appreciate her unique comedy style. It’s a charming and lovely way to help say goodbye to Conan O’Brien’s run on TBS.