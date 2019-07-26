On Friday’s episode of Ordinary Adventures, we return to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to take a look at more ridiculous merchandise being sold in Star Wars Land. As we said in our original video, we love that Batuu sells some insanely obscure prop replicas that only real Star Wars fans could love. We profiled the most ridiculous Star Wars prop replicas and Galaxys Edge merchandise in a video, which has become one of most popular videos to date. In today’s video, we return to Batuu to show you a few things that just didn’t make it into our initial video.

More Ridiculously Obscure Galaxy’s Edge Merchandise

This video is a sequel because you demanded it! It's short and to the point. We hope you enjoy! Watch the video above to see some more ridiculously obscure Galaxy's Edge merchandise.

Dwartii Sage Statues: “ The Four Sages of Dwartii—Braata, Faya, Sistros, and Yanjon—were a group of contentious philosophers and lawgivers from the early days of the Galactic Republic, who had great influence on its early constitution. Supreme Chancellor Sheev Palpatine kept bronzium statues of the Four Sages in his office and chambers on the planet Coruscant. When Palpatine became Galactic Emperor during the aftermath of the Clone Wars, he moved his base of operations o the former Jedi Temple, which he refashioned as the Imperial Palace, and took the statue of Sistros with him. Mas Amedda had a statue of Sistros on the top of his Speaker’s staff. Supreme Leader Snoke of the First Order wore a gold ring inscribed with glyphs from the Four Sages of Dwartii.”

* Ne Ganna Dateel Jabba: “was the name of an artwork which decorated one of the walls of the Jabba the Hutt’s luxury sail barge.”

* Senator Amidala Headdress: worn in the Star Wars prequels by Natalie Portman’s character.

* Yoda’s Satchel and Blissl Necklace: worn by the Jedi master in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

* Crimson Dawn Half-Insignia Necklace: For $295.00, you can own the same necklace worn by Darth Maul and Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

* Jedi temple wall mural: The wall sculpture is like the mural on display outside the Jedi temple, depicting the Four Masters; Jedi who helped found the Temple in ancient times.

* Resistance Rank Badge Set at Resistance Supply: Now you can wear the same military rank badges worn by the Resistance navy.

And for those who missed it, here is our original video: