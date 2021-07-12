Margot Robbie reprises the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, but what happens after that? According to Robbie herself, she doesn’t know. For now, the actress says she needs a break from Harley. In a recent interview, Robbie revealed that she’s unsure of when we’ll see Harley again. On top of that, Robbie had no idea about her character’s fate mentioned in the needless epilogue from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

After playing Harley Quinn three times on the big screen in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and the upcoming The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie needs a break. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Robbie revealed her plans to take some time off from the DC character. “It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds… and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting,” Robbie told EW. “I don’t know when we’re next going to see her. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is.”

Originally created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for Batman: The Animated Series, Harley Quinn quickly became something of a fan favorite, crossing over from the animated TV series into the DC comics. Robbie wasn’t the first actress to play the character in live-action – Mia Sara played the character in the short-lived live-action Birds of Prey TV series in 2002. But Robbie was the first to play Harley on the big screen, and the role suits her nicely. That said, fans of the character don’t have to worry about Harley up and vanishing. While Robbie may be taking a break after The Suicide Squad, Harley will live on in the excellent Harley Quinn animated series, where the character is voiced by Kaley Cuoco.

We Live In a Society Where Margot Robbie Hasn’t Seen The Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, AKA The Snyder Cut, ended up being much better than I would’ve ever suspected. Don’t get me wrong – the film has its problems, but I appreciate the overall vision Snyder was going for – up to a point. That point is an utterly baffling epilogue where Batman has a nightmare set in a piss-colored future where Darkseid has taken over Earth and Superman is evil. In this seemingly endless scene, Batman and Joker get into an argument that truly underscores the awfulness of Jared Leto’s portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime. And during this moment it’s revealed that Harley Quinn is dead – in fact, she died in Batman’s arms.

But Margot Robbie doesn’t know anything about that. In the same EW interview, Robbie was made aware of this epilogue and Harley’s fate, to which she replied: “Whaaat? I didn’t know that. Thank you for telling me!” Robbie went on to add:

“The film version of the DC universe, I actually think they’re a lot like the comics. You pick up one comic and something’s happening and then you pick up the next comic and maybe that character’s not alive, maybe that character’s not with that person, maybe that character looks completely different. Each movie is its own sort of thing, and I think that works in the comic book world, and I think that works in the DC film world as well. It’s not like Marvel where everything is more obviously linked in a more linear way. It feels like there’s so many adjacent stories, worlds, and films happening at the same time, just like there are in the comics. So, yeah, I didn’t know that, but it doesn’t necessarily change what other people are able to do with this universe, I don’t think.”

To be fair, the Justice League epilogue is all a dream, and Snyder’s continuity isn’t the continuity that the DCEU is following, so there’s no real worry about Harley being dead in the movies. But Robbie has certainly earned a break from the character, and it’ll be interesting to see when (and if) she returns to the role.

The Suicide Squad opens on August 6, 2021.