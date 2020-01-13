Jared Leto is not joking around with Morbius. The Suicide Squad actor is totally fine with Joker‘s leading Oscar nominations this morning because he has an official trailer for the Sony comic book movie in which he stars as a living vampire. The next film in Sony’s Spider-Man-adjacent universe (after Venom), Morbius follows a scientist who accidentally turns himself into a vampire. Watch the Morbius trailer below.

Morbius Trailer

After the wild success of Venom, Sony is doubling down on its alternate Spider-Man universe, assembling a who’s who of…who? You might not know the name Morbius yet, but you soon will with the Leto-starring film, which follows the titular anti-hero as he accidentally becomes the only living vampire. Daniel Espinosa, director of Life, helms the film, with a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

In Morbius, Leto plays Michael Morbius, a “scientist suffering from a rare blood disease who attempts to cure himself and instead becomes afflicted with a form of vampirism.” Morbius also stars Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Morbius’ fiance; Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, the villain of the film who also has the same blood disease as Morbius; Jared Harris as Morbius’ mentor; and Tyrese Gibson as an FBI agent.

In the Spider-Man comics, Dr. Morbius is stricken with a “debilitating blood disease and developed an experimental treatment involving vampire bats and electroshocks. Its side effects turned him into a pseudo-vampire who needed to consume blood in order to survive, and gained typical vampire characteristics such as an aversion to sunlight, and the powers of flight, enhanced strength, speed, and healing (a healing factor). His overall appearance changed as well: he gained fangs, his nose flattened to appear more bat-like, and his skin became extremely pale. Additionally, the victims of his bite would turn into living vampires themselves.”

Morbius sinks his teeth into theaters on July 31, 2020.