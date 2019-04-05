There’s a chance former Joker Jared Leto saw all the coverage Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie was getting this week, and felt a little left out. Not to be upstaged, the actor took to Twitter to drop a new official look at his new anti-hero film Morbius. It’s…not very exciting. The image shows Leto in character, I guess, but all it appears to be is the actor standing in a crowd wearing a hoodie. Oh, and it’s a gif, too. So it has that going for it.

Because no one else will walk this path…this place of shadows, where we do what must be done, no matter the cost. #MORBIUS pic.twitter.com/kyZUXQkira — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) April 4, 2019

Look out! Jared Leto has a hoodie on! “Because no one else will walk the path…this place of shadows, where we do what must be done, no matter the cost,” the actor wrote as a caption to this Morbius first look. It’s probably unfair to judge Morbius based on this one image, and I’m sure later in the movie Leto will be in full Living Vampire mode. But is this really the best they could’ve done?

Then again, early looks at Venom were somewhat laughable as well. And then that movie was a huge hit. That’s what Sony is counting on with Morbius – another Venom. Another film in their Spider-Man inspired world that proves they don’t need to have Spider-Man himself swinging around in every movie. Will it work? I really don’t know. Venom is a much more recognizable character than Morbius, which no doubt helped its box office haul. Maybe if Morbius eventually cuts a cool trailer it will do the trick.

Technically speaking, this isn’t the “first look” at Leto in character. The actor also uploaded this behind-the-scenes image last month.

In Morbius, Leto plays Michael Morbius, a “scientist suffering from a rare blood disease who attempts to cure himself and instead becomes afflicted with a form of vampirism.” Other cast members include Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Morbius’ fiance; Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, the villain of the film who also has the same blood disease as Morbius; Jared Harris as Morbius’ mentor; and Tyrese Gibson as an FBI agent.

Daniel Espinosa, director of Life, helms the film, with a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

Morbius bears his fangs on July 31, 2020.