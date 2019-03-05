Are you ready for Morbius? You better be, because after the wild success of Venom, Sony is all-in on their alternate Spider-Man universe. Heck, Spider-Man might actually show up at some point! In Morbius, Jared Leto plays the anti-hero of the title, who is turned into a living vampire through a blood disease. Our first official Morbius first look has just arrived, and it gives us a glimpse of Morbius himself….or at least, the top half of his head. See it below.

If you had any doubts the Morbius movie was happening, Jared Leto is here to put them to rest. The actor just posted this Morbius fist look, and revealed the film has already been shooting for a week. This image likely features Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius before the blood disease turns him into a living vampire, since he looks kind of normal.

In the comics, Dr. Morbius is stricken with a “debilitating blood disease and developed an experimental treatment involving vampire bats and electroshocks. Its side effects turned him into a pseudo-vampire who needed to consume blood in order to survive, and gained typical vampire characteristics such as an aversion to sunlight, and the powers of flight, enhanced strength, speed, and healing (a healing factor). His overall appearance changed as well: he gained fangs, his nose flattened to appear more bat-like, and his skin became extremely pale. Additionally, the victims of his bite would turn into living vampires themselves.”

Daniel Espinosa, the director of the fun Alien knock-off Life, is helming the latest anti-hero film from Sony, which joins the ranks of their blockbuster hit Venom. Will Morbius connect directly to that movie? Will Tom Hardy show up briefly doing his weird voice? Will Woody Harrelson have a cameo wearing the terrible clown wig he wore in Venom? We’ll have to wait to find out. In addition to Leto, Jared Harris is part of the cast as well, although his role is being kept secret.

Morbius opens summer 2020.