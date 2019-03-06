We just got our first look at Jared Leto‘s Morbius, and now we’re learning even more about the movie. In addition to the recent addition of Jared Harris, we now know the Morbius cast also includes Adria Arjona and Tyrese Gibson. And that’s not all! We also have confirmation on which characters the actors are playing, including the previously cast Matt Smith. So keep reading for all the Morbius cast info you can stand, dear reader.

We all know that Jared Leto, the former damaged Joker, has jumped from DC to Marvel (by way of Sony) to play Morbius the Living Vampire in Morbius. The film is the second entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Spin-Off Universe, which kicked-off with the wildly successful Venom. Yesterday, we learned Jared Harris was joining Leto in the movie, but his role was under wraps. That’s no longer the case – we have info on who is playing, and who everyone else is playing as well

Variety reports Fast and the Furious actor Tyrese Gibson is now on board, and while that report has no info on his character, THR has the scoop. The actor will be playing “an FBI agent trying to hunt down the living vampire.” Adria Arjona, who will next be seen in the Netflix action film Triple Frontier, has also signed on – she’ll play Morbius’ love interest. And former Doctor Who Matt Smith is officially the villain, Loxias Crown. Crown is a former friend of Morbius who suffers from the same blood disease as the titular character, which means he, too, is a living vampire. Living vampires all around! In the comics, Crown adopts the name Hunger, because I guess that’s a lot scarier. As for Jared Harris, he’ll be portraying Morbius’ mentor.

In the comics, Morbius is a scientist infected with a debilitating blood disease who then “developed an experimental treatment involving vampire bats and electroshocks. Its side effects turned him into a pseudo-vampire who needed to consume blood in order to survive, and gained typical vampire characteristics such as an aversion to sunlight, and the powers of flight, enhanced strength, speed, and healing (a healing factor). His overall appearance changed as well: he gained fangs, his nose flattened to appear more bat-like, and his skin became extremely pale. Additionally, the victims of his bite would turn into living vampires themselves.”

I remain unsure about this whole project, but hey, I felt the same way about Venom, and that was a massive hit.

Morbius opens summer 2020.