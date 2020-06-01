Kevin Smith has a pile of unmade projects he’s been talking about for the last several years. One of those is Moose Jaws, a horror-comedy that was supposed to close-out his True North Trilogy, which started with Tusk and continued with Yoga Hosers. Smith hasn’t given up on Moose Jaws just yet, but he is ready to make some changes. At one point, Smith’s ever-present Jay and Silent Bob were meant to appear in the film, but now the filmmaker says he’s going through the script and removing all traces of the duo with the hopes of starting fresh.

Moose Jaws, as its title suggests, is meant to be like Jaws but with a moose instead of a shark. It’s the third and final entry in Kevin Smith’s True North Trilogy, the horror-comedy series that began with Tusk, a film that some people sort of like, followed by Yoga Hosers, a film absolutely no one liked. After the poor reception to Yoga Hosers, you might think Kevin Smith would be ready to put the True North series behind him. But Kevin Smith doesn’t give up that easily.

Instead, he’s now working on a rewrite, and with this rewrite, he’s removing all traces of Jay and Silent Bob. In an interview with Jake Hamilton (via Bloody Disgusting), Smith said:

“Right now I’m in the middle of that [rewrite] and I’m stripping Jay and Silent Bob out of it. The first draft I had done, Jay and Silent Bob were riddled throughout it. And now I want that movie to be by itself. Jay and Silent Bob are gonna come back in [the Mallrats sequel] and stuff like that. So I’m just kind of de-Jay and Bob’ing Moose Jaws.”

Back in 2015, Smith actually revealed that Moose Jaws would have a scene where his Silent Bob character is killed by the killer moose:

“I just finished writing the scene where — spoilers — Silent Bob gets eaten by the moose. That’s how he f—ing goes out! Isn’t that fun? I was talking to Jay [Mewes] about Moose Jaws and I’m like, ‘I’m thinking about bringing us in as the Captain Quint character’. And he goes, ‘Yeah, but Quint gets killed!’ I was like, ‘One of us has to get eaten’. And he was like, ‘You. Not me’. I was like, ‘Why?’ And he was like, ‘Because I wanna be in other movies!’ Fair enough, dude. So, rather than let [Silent Bob] go out with dignity, he’ll be eaten by a fucking moose.”

Obviously, that’s not going to happen anymore, assuming the filmmaker does get around to making Moose Jaws someday. Previously, Smith also said that the movie “is beat-for-beat Jaws, up until the third act. In the third act, it becomes Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters, Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan, and ends with Return of the Jedi. It’s pretty magical.” I have no idea how all of those movies can blend together into a story about a killer moose, but I’ll let Kevin Smith worry about that.