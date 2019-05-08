Roland Emmerich likes to destroy stuff – it’s kind of his thing. Cities, planets, Shakespeare’s career – he’s willing to blow it all up in the name of entertainment. Emmerich’s latest disaster-piece is going to give him a chance to kill two birds with one stone. Or rather, two celestial bodies with one very big stone. Emmerich’s Moonfall will follow a group of astronauts trying to prevent the Moon from crashing into Earth.

Are you ready for Roland Emmerich to crash the goddamn Moon into the mother effin’ planet? I hope so, because that’s what he’s doing. According to THR, Emmerich’s next big, loud disaster movie is Moonfall, about “a ragtag team of astronauts is forced to land on the moon’s surface when the moon is knocked out of Earth’s orbit, sending it hurtling on a collision course with Earth and threatening all of mankind.”

Since the Moon plays a big part in influencing the tides, this scenario also gives Emmerich a chance to have scenes with big tidal waves crash into cities – something he’s already done in several movies, like 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow.

Here’s a wordy synopsis for Moonfall:

The Moon. It controls our nights, our days, the seasons, and our ocean tides. And since the beginning of humankind, its phases stood as a symbol of enlightenment, inner knowledge – and our own immortality. Until now. Suddenly and without warning a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact, and against all odds, a ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love and risking everything to land on the lunar surface, unlock its secrets, and save our planet from annihilation. But first they must battle an unknown and unfathomable power that will challenge everything we know about the moon, the universe, and ourselves. From epic director Roland Emmerich, MOONFALL is the first battle waged by humanity against a seemingly unstoppable enemy, unlocking a mystery of cosmic proportions.

The “unfathomable power” part makes it sound like maybe aliens are involved here? Or some other evil force? I also like that this synopsis almost makes it seem as if the Moon is doing all of this intentionally – like it has a vendetta against us puny Earthlings.

I’m sure Moonfall will end up being very stupid. It will also probably be pretty entertaining, as most Emmerich movies inexplicably are. What can I say, I have a soft spot for watching this guy blow stuff up. Emmerich has actually been trying to get this project into orbit for a while. He first announced it back in 2016, but there was no mention back then of the “unknown and unfathomable power” part, so maybe that came from a rewrite.