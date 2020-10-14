Internet thirst-trap and very good actor Stanley Tucci has joined the cast of Moonfall, the latest Roland Emmerich disaster pic which has a killer premise: the Moon has been knocked off orbit and is going to crash into the Earth! Game of Thrones actor John Bradley has also signed up for the project, which stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and Charlie Plummer.

Deadline has the scoop on the latest Moonfall casting, revealing that Stanley Tucci and John Bradley will be starring alongside Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and Charlie Plummer. In the film, “a mysterious force that knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact, and against all odds, a ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love and risking everything to land on the lunar surface and save our planet from annihilation.”

Tucci will play “Tom Phillips, a wealthy car dealer, who’s married to Brian Harper’s (Wilson) ex-wife, while Bradley is KC Houseman, an eccentric and unkempt genius who discovers that the moon has fallen out of its orbit.” Bradley is taking over for Josh Gad, who was previously cast in the KC Houseman role but departed over scheduling conflicts. Berry is playing an “astronaut-turned-NASA administrator whose previous mission holds a clue to the catastrophe.”

Emmerich co-wrote the script for Moonfall with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen, and is financing and producing the project via his Centropolis Entertainment banner, which means he’ll have free rein to do whatever the hell he wants. And honestly, I’m not going to complain about that. By all means, let Roland Emmerich do whatever insane nonsense he wants. Will it make for a good movie? I doubt it! Will it make for an extremely entertaining movie? Yes, probably!

Moonfall has been kicking around since at least 2016. And an early synopsis adds an intriguing element to the storyline:

With mere weeks before impact, and against all odds, a ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love and risking everything to land on the lunar surface, unlock its secrets, and save our planet from annihilation. But first they must battle an unknown and unfathomable power that will challenge everything we know about the moon, the universe, and ourselves.

That “unknown and unfathomable power” thing sure makes it sound like there’s more going on here than just “the Moon is hurtling towards Earth,” and I am here for it. Fuck us up, Roland Emmerich. It’s what we deserve.