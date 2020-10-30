Showtime’s upcoming comedy Moonbase 8 will drop its premiere episode online for free on November 8, so if you’re curious about the show but don’t have Showtime, here’s your chance! On top of that, Showtime is going to make the entire first season available on-demand at once, so if you are a Showtime subscriber you’ll be able to binge through this bad boy.

Moonbase 8

Showtime has revealed they will release the Moonbase 8 premiere episode online for free. You can find it on YouTube and SHO.com, as well as across multiple television and streaming providers’ devices, websites, applications and authenticated online services and their free On Demand channels starting at midnight on Sunday, November 8.

The series stars very funny people Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), and John C. Reilly (Step Brothers), a man I once shared an elevator with. Want to hear my John C. Reilly elevator story? Well, I’m going to tell you anyway. I was at the Toronto International Film Festival and I went to a fancy hotel to pick up tickets to a screening. After I got the tickets from a suite on an upper floor, I stepped into the elevator, and just before the doors closed, in walked John C. Reilly, wearing a very large hat and clutching an armful of Mason jars. The jars were filled with some sort of liquid – it could’ve been juice, I’m really not sure. I tried very hard to take a discrete picture with my phone but botched it. And that’s my John C. Reilly elevator story.

Anyway, here’s the synopsis for Moonbase 8:

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, MOONBASE 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.

The show was created, written, and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly, and Jonathan Krisel (Baskets), who also serves as series director. The series is produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions. In addition to Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Krisel, Moonbase 8 is also executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24’s Ravi Nandan and Inman Young. And hey – not only will that first episode be free, but the entire season will be available at once for Showtime subscribers to binge. That’s usually a streaming service move and not something that cable networks attempt, but who knows, it could be the start of a trend.