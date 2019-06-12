Disney+ has released the first look at its new main character of its Monsters, Inc. spin-off series, Monsters at Work. While Monsters at Work, which takes place six months after the events of the original movie, will feature the original film’s cast, including John Goodman and Billy Crystal reprising their roles, the new series will center on a brand new character known as Tylor Tuskmon, “an eager and talented mechanic.” Get your first look at Tylor Tuskmon below.

Monsters at Work First Look

Actor Ben Feldman (Superstore, Mad Men, Silicon Valley), who voices Tylor in the upcoming Disney+ series Monsters at Work, unveiled the first full look at the brand new character on Instagram.

“So I couldn’t be more excited to finally show you this 1st look painted rendering of me, Tylor Tuskmon, the eager & talented mechanic on [Monsters at Work] -an original [Disney+] series coming in 2020,” Feldman wrote in his post. “This show is crazy fun & I’m so hyped to have finagled my way into the [Disney] fam. Also if I’m not really your thing, Mike & Sully from the other Monsters movies are back too so relax.”

There’s not much to say about this new character — he looks friendly, yellow, and he certainly has some tiny tusks. But he looks like a fun central character to an Office-style series that follows the peripheral characters of Monsters, Inc. Other new cast members include Kelly-Marie Tran, who voices Tylor’s lifelong friend and confidante, Henry Winkler as the scatterbrained boss Fritz, Lucas Neff as an opportunistic plumber named Duncan, Alanna Ubach as “officious rule follower” Cutter, Stephen Stanton playing dual roles as the bumbling custodial team Smitty and Needleman, and Aisha Tyler as Tylor’s mom.

Disney+ launches November 12, 2019.