Monster Challenge originally premiered in 2018 at Fantastic Fest, but hasn’t been available online. But that has all changed. The long-awaited directorial debut of renowned composer Michael Giacchino, who has won an Oscar for his score for Pixar’s Up and has composed for everything from Mission: Impossible movies to Jurassic World, is available to watch online now.

Monster Challenge

The short film, which runs 13 minutes, stars Oswalt as himself, leading a cast that includes Dermot Mulroney, Amy Brenneman, Taishi Mizuno, Ann Madox, and Teruko Najakima.

Here is the official summary for the short film:

Famed composer Michael Giacchino catapults a hapless Patton Oswalt (as himself) into an outrageous series of challenges in his infectiously silly tribute to the eccentricities of Japanese game shows.

Monster Challenge marks a long-awaited directorial debut for Giacchino, who initially set out to become a filmmaker. Giacchino has long talked about wanting to be a filmmaker first, even majoring in film production at the School of Visual Art, before he fell into music scoring after a stint at Julliard. His interest in filmmaking began all the way back since he was a 10-year-old boy, when he would make stop-motion animated films and set those experiments to his own homemade soundtracks.

It only took 40 years, but now Giacchino is finally realizing his dream of becoming a filmmaker. And with the online premiere of Monster Challenge, he has what every filmmaker dreams of, in this time of social distancing and self-quarantines: a captive audience.