Next year marks the 70th anniversary of Charles M. Schulz‘s beloved comic strip Peanuts, featuring that lovable, inexplicably eccentric and stressed out boy named Charlie Brown. To celebrate this milestone anniversary a little early, Mondo is hosting “It’s an Art Show, Charlie Brown,” which is an art gallery show that will be full of iconic panels from the original comic strip that have been turned into screenprinted posters for fans to purchase.

Here’s the official description of the Mondo Peanuts art show coming in November:

“It’s An Art Show, Charlie Brown” celebrates the Peanuts characters with sixteen iconic Peanuts panels and strips by the legendary creator Charles M. Schulz produced as screenprinted posters. In addition to Mondo’s incredible screenprinted posters, the gallery will also host a pop-up shop from kindred spirits Super7, who will be on hand with an awesome assortment of officially licensed Peanuts collectibles. The show kicks off a year of celebrations for the brand’s big anniversary – October 2, 2020 will mark 70 years since the first Peanuts strip appeared in seven American newspapers. Opening night for “It’s An Art Show, Charlie Brown” will be held Friday, November 15 from 7pm – 10pm, and the show will be on display through November 17 during regular gallery hours (12pm – 6pm) at Mondo Gallery located at 4115 Guadalupe St. in Austin, TX.

Though the Mondo Peanuts art show is still a month away, we’ve got a look at a few of the screenprinted panels that will be on display and for sale when the gallery opens. In fact, two of them will be going on sale sometime on Friday, October 18 at the Mondo website. You can check out the sneak peek of the gallery below along with details on each of the screenprints.

Peanuts – “Masks”

Featuring artwork by Charles Schulz

24″ x 16.5″ Screenprinted Poster

Edition of 100

Printed by Lady Lazarus Press

$45

Available at MondoTees.com on 10/18/19

Peanuts – “Great Pumpkin”

Featuring artwork by Charles Schulz

24″ x 16.5″ Screenprinted Poster

Edition of 100

Printed by Lady Lazarus Press

$45

Available at MondoTees.com on 10/18/19

Peanuts – “Ice Cream”

Featuring artwork by Charles Schulz

18″ x 21″ Screenprinted Poster

Edition of 100

Printed by Lady Lazarus Press

$45

Peanuts – “Hide”

Featuring artwork by Charles Schulz

16″ x 24″ Screenprinted Poster

Edition of 100

Printed by Lady Lazarus Press

$45

Peanuts – “Beautiful”

Original art by Charles Schulz, as realized by Jon Smith

24″ x 16.5″ Screenprinted Poster

Edition of 100

Printed by Lady Lazarus Press

$45