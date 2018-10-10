By the Power of Grayskull! Mondo has announced a new line of Masters of the Universe action figures in a details sixth scale line that comes with an incredible array of accessories worthy of only the most powerful of Eternia.

Check out the images of the first of Mondo Masters of the Universe action figures line-up.

Mondo Masters of the Universe Action Figures

He-Man will obviously be the first figure in the Mondo Masters of the Universe action figures assembly. And he comes with every accessory you’d want him to: power sword, battle axe, sheath, shield, short sword, hand blaster, rifle blaster and even a Burbie mini figure. He-Man also features six interchangeable hands, 30 points of articulation and real fabric costume elements.

For all you classic He-Man fans out there, one of the cooler pieces that comes with the He-Man figure is an alternate head sculpt that makes him look more like the classic animated series version of the character. Furthermore, if you buy the Mondo exclusive version of He-Man, you’ll get an alternate head sculpt for the upcoming Skeletor figure that resembles his appearance in the animated series too.

The Mondo exclusive version of the sixth scale He-Man figure is a timed edition available for pre-order until October 23 for $165. Otherwise, the regular version will cost you $160 while supplies last. Both have payment plans for those of you not willing to drop that much money in one lump sum. Both can be pre-ordered right now at the Mondo website, so you can have the power.

If you need any more convincing, here’s a vintage style commercial for the new figures: