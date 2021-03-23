Godzilla towers over skyscrapers and citscapes, but a new Mondo collectible for Godzilla ’89 will be able to tower over your coffee table. Measuring at 18 inches tall and 15 inches wide, and weighing a whopping 12 1/2 lbs, the Mondo Godzilla ’89 statue is the company’s largest collectible to date. And it will be available to purchase in both a regular and limited edition.

In terms of sheer mass, Godzilla has outweighed just about all other monsters for the past 70 years (until Kong got his Skull Island upgrade). So it’s only natural that the new Godzilla statue for Mondo is the company’s biggeset collectible yet. “The premium statue of the King, accurately detailed in every way to resemble the real-life radioactive reptilian wrecker, as seen in the 1989 film Godzilla vs. Biollante” is debuting this August and is available for pre-order now.

Sculpted by Mark Newman and Hector Arce, designed by Eric Siebenaler, and painted by Hector Arce, the Godzilla ’89 Premium Scale Statue comes with a switch-out mouth (open or closed). Its limited edition comes with a switch-out mouth, as well as a switch-out Heat Ray and a battle-damaged arm, with wounds inflicted by Biollante.

“Godzilla has been a huge part of my life since I can remember. I got my first Godzilla movie when I was 5 and it blew me away. To this day, I’m still a huge fan of the entire series of films, and my love for the franchise is as big as ever. That said, we are proud to present Mondo’s biggest collectible to date: Godzilla 89 Premium Scale Statue. We hope that you all dig the care and work we’ve put into this statue. Stay safe out there, mask up, and hopefully we can see each other at a convention soon,” Arce, the Mondo creative director said in a statement.

The limited edition version of the Godzilla statue will come individually numbered and is an edition of 300. The regular edition is $350 while the limited edition is $375. See designer Eric Siebenaler’s final pass for the statue below.

The statue was sculpted by Newman, 3D printed, painted, and sent to a manufacturer. Acro was the manufacturer, which made Godzilla ’89 a vinyl statue with a polystone/resin base.

Mondo isn’t skimping on the packaging either, tapping artist Florian Bertmer to make the artwork featuring Godzilla in the middle of an epic clash with Biollante. Mike Bonanno added the colors and designed the rest of the packaging art, which you can see below.

Mondo also teased its Godzilla ’74 Tiki Mug – Heat Ray Variant (left, $65) and its next premium scale statue of Mothra (right).