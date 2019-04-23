Holy octogenarian, Batman! The Caped Crusader first debuted in the pages of Detective Comics back in 1939, which makes him 80 years old this year. To celebrate the anniversary, Mondo Gallery in Austin, Texas is hosting a brand new show called 80 Years of Batman this summer, and you can see some of the pieces that will be on display below.

Mondo Batman Art Show Details

According to a press release, this new Mondo Batman show will feature “eighteen classic, iconic and fan-favorite Batman comic book cover images produced as screen printed posters,” including the covers of beloved Batman comics like A Death in the Family, The Dark Knight Returns, and of course, the cover of Detective Comics #27 which started it all. Take a look at some of those images below:

Mondo has produced tons of memorable Batman art over the years – they pulled out all the stops for the Dark Knight’s 75th birthday five years ago. But as far as I can tell, this is the first time they’ve devoted an entire show specifically to recreations of iconic comic book covers.

“For most of my life I’ve been enamored with Batman. His rogues. His world. His look. It’s just about as perfect as you can get,” says Eric Garza, Mondo Creative Director. “It wasn’t until I was a bit older that I became enthralled with the artists who have lent their talents to drawing old Bats. From campy pulp detective to hardened Dark Knight, so many brilliant artists have added to the allure and majesty of the Caped Crusader. To celebrate 80 monumental years and the incredible comics legacy of the Batman, we’ve mined the Batcave for our favorite and most iconic Batman comic book covers. We are proud to share them with the world as beautifully produced screen printed posters. Long live the Bat.”

Opening night for “80 Years Of Batman” will be on Friday, May 17 from 7–10pm, and the show will last from then until May 25, 2019. If you plan on dropping by to see these prints in person, remember that the regular gallery hours are from 12pm-6pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Mondo Gallery is located at 4115 Guadalupe St. in Austin, Texas.