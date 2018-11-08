Danny Elfman‘s Batman score, one of the most iconic soundtracks of all time, is getting a fancy new vinyl release from Mondo. The score arrives ahead of next year’s 30th anniversary of the Tim Burton superhero film, and will be available in both a regular and deluxe edition. Get the full details on the Mondo Batman score vinyl below.

In 1989, Tim Burton‘s Batman introduced general audiences to a dark new take on the character. The darker, more serious Batman had been a staple of the comics for several years at that point, but most people associated the caped crusader with the campy Adam West TV series. Burton’s film, full of gothic architecture and a brooding Dark Knight, changed all that. The film was a smash hit, and became ingrained in popular culture thanks to its design, Jack Nicholson‘s hammy Joker performance, and of course, Danny Elfman’s score. Elfman’s music for the film would be often imitated going forward, and for a time become synonymous with superhero movie music the way John Williams’ Superman score had done a few years before.

Elfman’s unforgettable music is getting a new vinyl release from Mondo. There will be two versions: a 2XLP limited edition out of 2,000 copies, produced by Neil S. Bulk, featuring cues never before released on vinyl, and a re-issue of the original score. This re-issue is the first time the album has been available on vinyl in 30 years.

And wait till you get a load of the artwork:

Here’s the track list for the 2XLP version.

Batman vs. Joker colored vinyl: Disc 1: 180 Gram Yellow and Black Swirl. Disc 2: 180 Gram Purple and Green Swirl.

Music composed by Danny Elfman

Artwork by Kilian Eng

Reissue produced by Neil S. Bulk

Pressed on 2X 180 Gram Colored Vinyl (Disc 1: 180 Gram Yellow and Black Swirl. Disc 2: 180 Gram Purple and Green Swirl.)

Strictly limited to 2,000 Copies.

$35

Side A

01. Main title (2:49)

02. Family / First Batman / Roof Fight (3:24)

03. Jack Vs. Eckhardt (1:36)

04. Up Building / Card Snap (1:54)

05. Bat Zone / Axis Set-Up (1:52)

06. Shootout (5:39)

07. Dinner Transition / Kitchen Dinner / Surgery (2:58)

Side B

08. Stair Kiss / Face-Off / Beddy Bye (4:00)

09. Board Meeting (0:20)

10. Roasted Dude (1:04)

11. Vicki Spies (Flowers) (1:55)

12. Clown Attack (1:58)

13. Bruce Contemplates / Photos/ Men At Work (2:59)

14. Paper Spin / Alicia’s Mask (0:31)

15. Vicki Gets A Gift (1:12)

16. Alicia’s Unmasking (1:10)

17. Batman To the Rescue / Batmobile Charge / Street Fight (4:25)

18. Vicki Hides The Film (0:35)

Side C

19. Descent Into Mystery (1:34)

20. Batcave / Paper Throw (2:49)

21. The Truth (1:14)

22. The Joker’s Poem (0:59)

23. Sad Pictures (0:39)

24. Dream / Challenge / Tender Batcave (4:28)

25. Charge of the Batmobile (1:47)

26. Joker Flies to Gotham / Batwing I (0:34)

27. Batwing II (4:00)

Side D

28. Batwing III (2:07)

29. Cathedral Chase (5:06)

30. Waltz to the Death (3:59)

31. Showdown I / Showdown II (5:06)

32. Finale(1:49)

33. End Credits (1:29)

And here’s the track list for the standard LP:

Remastered and Pressed on 180 Gram Black and Purple Split colored vinyl (also available on 180 Gram Black Vinyl) This re-issue is the first time the album has been available on Vinyl in 30 years.

Music composed by Danny Elfman

Artwork by Kilian Eng

Reissue produced by Neil S. Bulk

Pressed on 180 Gram Black and Purple Split colored vinyl (Also available on 180 Gram Black vinyl)

$25

Side A

01. The Batman Theme (2:38)

02. Roof Fight (1:20)

03. First Confrontation (4:43)

04. Flowers (1:51)

05. Clown Attack (1:58)

06. Batman To the Rescue (3:56)

07. Roasted Dude (1:04)

08. Photos / Beautiful Dreamer (2:30)

09. Descent Into Mystery (1:34)

10. Batcave (2:35)

11. The Joker’s Poem (0:57)

Side B

12. Love Theme (1:31)

13. Charge of the Batmobile (1:41)

14. AttacK of the Batwing (4:44)

15. Up The Cathedral (5:04)

16. Waltz to the Death (3:55)

17. The Final Confrontation (3:47)

18. Finale (1:45)

19. Batman Theme Reprise (1:28)

The Batman vinyl will be on sale before Black Friday, and be ready to ship immediately for the holidays. Sadly, Prince’s groovy Batman soundtrack is not included, so you’ll have to listen to “Batdance” elsewhere.