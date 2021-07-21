In a masterful move of marketing, Mondo has announced their newest figure: a 1/6 recreation of the sad Wolverine meme. You know the one. Wolverine lies back on his bed, cradling a frame, staring hopelessly in love at Jean Grey. This is Mondo’s first-ever 1/6 figure from X-Men: The Animated Series, and what a debut!

A Lovesick Logan For Your Shelf

X-Men: The Animated Series spawned its fair share of memes, but none is as pervasive as “Wolverine crush”. It’s a deceptively simple gag: frame one shows Wolverine lying back in all of his yellow-and-blue spandexed glory. The second shows him gazing longingly at Jean, but meme-makers can replace the photo with anything. Here, I’ll show you:

The toymakers behind the figure made the genius decision to let you switch out the photo in the frame. You can actually recreate this vintage meme yourself, with your Wolverine action figure! The future is weird.

The San Diego Comic Con exclusive Limited Edition figure will be available to pre-order on MondoShop.com on Friday, July 23 at 12pm CT. Save your pennies, folks, because this one’s gonna set you back $200 USD.

A Curmudgeonly Cartoon Canadian and his Many Accessories

The creative directors for toys and collectibles over at Mondo, Hector Arce and Michael Bonanno, shared their excitement for the cartoon series and its everlasting meme.

“There were really only a handful of Saturday morning cartoons in the ‘90s that stood out amongst the rest. I think we all remember that first day we watched the first-ever episode of X-Men: The Animated Series…sitting in bed or on our couches, excited and then….THAT song plays…little minds blown everywhere! That intro song hooked us right from the beginning and kept us coming every Saturday for months and months excited to see what happened to Wolverine and the X-Men. We are so proud to present the first 1/6 scale figure for a series that has captured our imagination since our youth. The theme song is still stuck in our heads, years later. Of course you have to launch the series with Wolverine, but we felt that it’d be even more fun to recreate this specific scene-turned-meme. Creating this diorama for our SDCC at Home Limited Edition was truly the most fun we’ve had here at Mondo Toys and Collectibles and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

The Wolverine figure will come with four swappable heads, retracted and extended variants of his claws, a lightning claw energy effect, a glossy photo of Cyclops and Jean Grey (that you can immediately trade out for something funny), and a turkey leg, because of course.