Patton Oswalt is literally a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing in M.O.D.O.K., a new Hulu series that takes the Marvel Comics villain to very silly places. The stop-motion animated series finds M.O.D.O.K. kicked out of his evil organization, dealing with a crumbling marriage, and having an all-around midlife crisis. Watch the M.O.D.O.K. trailer below

MODOK Trailer

I can tell you right now that I am completely unfamiliar with M.O.D.O.K. as a character. I think I maybe vaguely heard of the supervillain at some point, but beyond that, I am ignorant of all-things-M.O.D.O.K. So I don’t know how much this animated Hulu series has to do with the source material that inspired it, but gosh darn it, this looks fun.

In the series, “the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!” That challenge? A midlife crisis.

In addition to Oswalt, M.O.D.O.K. features Aimee Garcia as Jodie, M.O.D.O.K.’s wife and mother to his children; Ben Schwartz as Lou, M.O.D.O.K.’s twelve-year-old son; Melissa Fumero as Melissa, M.O.D.O.K.’s seventeen-year-old daughter; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini, a brilliant mad-scientist at A.I.M. and M.O.D.O.K.’s rival at work; Beck Bennet as Austin Van Der Sleet, a “post-merger-integration-consultant” and M.O.D.O.K.’s new boss; Jon Daly as Super Adaptoid, a snarky android with ambitions to live, feel and create, but who is instead forced to spend his days massaging the hoverchair sores on his creator M.O.D.O.K.’s scalp; and Sam Richardson as Gary, a henchman or “beekeeper” at A.I.M. who is fiercely loyal to his boss M.O.D.O.K., even if M.O.D.O.K. struggles to remember his name.

All of this really does look and sound like it’s going to be entertaining, almost like the Marvel answer to DC’s wildly enjoyable animated Harley Quinn series. The 10-episode series M.O.D.O.K. was created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. “I’m blown away by our insanely talented and hilarious voice cast, who have all brought their specific kind of magic to this weird and wonderful corner of the Marvel Universe,” Jordan Blum previously said. All 10 episodes will drop on Hulu on Friday, May 21.