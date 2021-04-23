M.O.D.O.K., the new Hulu animated series that puts the Marvel supervillain through a midlife crisis, has released a new clip featuring something everyone wants: a mad scientist fight. Patton Oswalt voices the title character, a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, and he’s really going through some stuff. Watch the surprisingly long M.O.D.O.K. clip (it’s well over 2 minutes) below.

MODOK Clip

M.O.D.O.K. feels like a weird little outlier. It’s a Marvel show that isn’t part of Disney+, which will set it apart from titles like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the upcoming Loki. But will anyone remember to check it out? I hope so, because it looks fun, and different, and we could all use some more fun, different things.

In M.O.D.O.K., “the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.” That challenge is a midlife crisis, which is a neat idea for a show like this. Give me more Marvel stuff like that and I’ll gladly check it out.

In addition to Oswalt as the lead character, M.O.D.O.K. also features Aimee Garcia as Jodie, M.O.D.O.K.’s wife and mother to his children; Ben Schwartz as Lou, M.O.D.O.K.’s twelve-year-old son; Melissa Fumero as Melissa, M.O.D.O.K.’s seventeen-year-old daughter; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini, a brilliant mad-scientist at A.I.M. and M.O.D.O.K.’s rival at work; Beck Bennet as Austin Van Der Sleet, a “post-merger-integration-consultant” and M.O.D.O.K.’s new boss; Jon Daly as Super Adaptoid, a snarky android with ambitions to live, feel and create, but who is instead forced to spend his days massaging the hoverchair sores on his creator M.O.D.O.K.’s scalp; and Sam Richardson as Gary, a henchman or “beekeeper” at A.I.M. who is fiercely loyal to his boss M.O.D.O.K., even if M.O.D.O.K. struggles to remember his name.

M.O.D.O.K. is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik, and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.

All ten episodes of the series will premiere on Hulu on May 21. Be sure to watch it because then you can start creating fan theories about whether or not Mephisto will show up.