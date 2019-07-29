Romantic-comedies are happily seeing a resurgence lately, though they’re mostly relegated to the small screen. But when you’ve got charismatic heavy-hitters like Anne Hathaway and Tina Fey starring in your Amazon rom-com anthology series created by Sing Street director John Carney, any screen is worth it.

Hathaway and Fey are part of a sprawling cast for Modern Love, an upcoming anthology series based on the weekly New York Times column of the same name. Watch the Modern Love trailer below.

Modern Love Trailer

John Carney writes, directs, and produces the eight-episode first season of Modern Love, which has an incredibly charming and sweet teaser that somewhat helps soften the stings of the wounds we’re still nursing over Sing Street being snubbed by the Oscars. If anyone can deliver a delightful snapshot of modern romance, it’s Carney, whose sublime romantic musicals like Once and Sing Street have constantly been overlooked. It’s great that he’s getting a platform on Amazon to show off his talents, even if it’s in an anthology series that looks like it could veer dangerously close to cheesy. But the stacked cast, which in addition to Hathaway and Fey, include one very Hot Priest, could turn Modern Love into the next great rom-com series.

The cast of Modern Love include Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Catherine Keener (Get Out), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), Shea Whigham (Homecoming), John Slattery (Mad Men), Dev Patel (Lion), Cristin Millioti (Black Mirror), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane), Julia Garner (Ozark), Gary Carr (Downton Abbey), Brandon Victor Dixon (Power), and Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Eleven).

Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Emmy Rossum (Shameless), and Tom Hall (Red Rock) all directed episodes. Horgan and Hall both wrote their own episodes, while Rossum directed a chapter penned by The Hate U Give writer Audrey Wells.

Here is the official synopsis for Modern Love:

Modern Love, coming to Amazon Prime Video on October 18, isinspired by the popular New York Times column of the same name. Thisromantic comedy anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms as each standalone episode brings some of the most beloved stories to life with a stellar cast.

Modern Love debuts on Amazon Prime on October 18, 2019.