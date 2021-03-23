The Mitchells vs. The Machines, a film once titled Connected, finally has a Netflix release date: April 30. Once upon a time, the animated comedy was headed to theaters – but then the pandemic came, and Sony struck up a deal with Netflix to premiere the film instead. Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and written and directed by Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe, The Mitchells vs. The Machines features the voices of Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, and Blake Griffin, and follows a family road trip suddenly interrupted by a tech uprising.

The Mitchells vs The Machines Release Date

On April 30, The Mitchells vs. The Machines will head to Netflix. The animated comedy is “about an everyday family’s struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world! When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time.”

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller said: “We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm Netflix has expressed for this movie with this acquisition and grateful to everyone at Sony for making a great picture with us and finding a big way to bring it to audiences. We’re really proud of the film we all made together, plus we understand our subscription fees are waived in perpetuity as part of the deal? We’re not lawyers but it does sound right to us.”

And director Mike Rianda added: “This is a very personal movie about my very weird family. I’m so grateful to all the incredible artists that poured their love and passion into this project to make it a reality, and to everyone at Sony who believed in us and were on board to make a different kind of animated movie. I’m so thrilled that everyone at Netflix has been totally in sync with us creatively and are just as excited about the movie as we are! Not only because it’s an original story with a creative visual style that we’re extremely proud of, but also so I can prove to my friends that this five-year journey wasn’t an elaborate delusion on my part.”