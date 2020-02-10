The Mission: Impossible movies have become synonyms with crazy-ass stunts. Tom Cruise loves to risk his life for our entertainment, and while we know very little about the next two Mission: Impossible sequels, there’s one thing we can all bank on: Tommy Cruise will do some dangerous shit. Director Christopher McQuarrie, who is shooting Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back-to-back, recently teased some of the stunts-to-come, promising that Cruise has at least “three obscene things” lined-up that are so wild and dangerous that they make McQuarrie feel like puking. Long live cinema!

How is Tommy “Ethan Hunt” Cruise going to one-up himself in the next two Mission: Impossible sequels? We still don’t know the details, but we do know one thing: He’s not going to space. While that might seem like the next logical step for the life-risking actor, director Christopher McQuarrie decided to put the kibosh on that theory while speaking with the Empire podcast. The filmmaker did, however, tease some “obscene” new stunts.

“He’s not going to space, nor does he need to go to space,” said McQuarrie said. “We’ve figured out three obscene things that he’s doing that I’m terrified of, that make the helicopter chase [from Mission: Impossible – Fallout] look like tinker toys. [Tom Cruise is] training and he calls me and describes what he’s doing and I laugh and I cheer, then I hang up and I puke into a bucket. He’s training quite intensely right now.”

McQuarrie also talked about the return of Eugene Kittridge, one of the many directors of the Impossible Mission Force. Henry Czerny played the character in the first Mission: Impossible movie, and the actor is returning for the new sequels. “I’ve been thinking about Kittridge going all the way back to Rogue Nation,” McQuarrie said. “I’m much more interested in finding something great for that character to do…Early in this process I had an inkling that there could be a place for Kittridge – the tone of the movie, the shape of the movie lent itself to that. I realised, ‘Kittridge has got to be in this scene.’ I had written it not knowing who was in it, and then suddenly Kittridge came into it and the scene was transformed, it was really fun. I got to call Henry Czerny and say, ‘You’re in! Will you be in it?’ He was great about it.”

Other cast members in the new sequels include returning players Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Vanessa Kirby, and newcomers Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Nicholas Hoult.

Mission: Impossible 7 arrives July 23, 2021, and Mission: Impossible 8 on August 5, 2022.