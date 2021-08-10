The Impossible Mission Force is together again in a new behind-the-scenes pic from Mission: Impossible 7. Director Christopher McQuarrie took to social media to praise the film’s first assistant director, Mary Boulding, and most of the cast got in on the action, too. So while this isn’t an actual image from the film, it does feature Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and more, looking very serious.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to look at this image from Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie’s Instagram. The image comes with the following caption:

Congratulations to the Fabulous Mary Boulding, celebrating her 100th day on her first show as a First AD. From everyone on the crew: All Hail Mary for gracefully managing the impossible.

What a nice thing to post. You’re a stand-up guy, Mr. McQuarrie.

Filming on the latest Mission: Impossible movie hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. COVID-19 has caused several different delays and shutdowns (and also incidents where Tom Cruise yelled at the crew for not following Covid protocols). At one point, the plan was to shoot Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 back-to-back, but COVID-19 got in the way of that, too. Don’t worry — we’ll be seeing Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt back up and running on the screen soon.

Mission: Impossible 7

While we don’t know any real plot details for Mission: Impossible 7, we do know the movie will be bringing back plenty of familiar faces and introducing some new characters, too. Main IMF team Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Rebecca Ferguson are all returning. As is Vanessa Kirby, reprising her role of Alanna Mitsopolis, aka the White Widow, from Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Frederick Schmidt is also returning from that film, playing Zola Mitsopolis, Alanna’s brother.

Then we have Henry Czerny, who will be back for the first time since the first movie as Eugene Kittridge, the former director of the IMF who had a bit of bad blood with Ethan Hunt back in the day. As for newcomers, Esai Morales will be playing the movie’s villain, and Hayley Atwell will be playing a character named Grace. Again: we still don’t know much about the story. But it’s safe to assume Ethan Hunt and his pals will once again be on a globe-trotting adventure with deadly consequences. And Tom Cruise will once again be risking his life for amusement.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled to open on May 27, 2022.