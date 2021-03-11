Christopher McQuarrie‘s Mission: Impossible 7 cast continues to get bigger and better. Not content with the exceptional ensemble that he’s already pulled together for the next two movies, McQuarrie announced today that five more actors have been brought on board, including Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Stranger Things), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi), and more. Is McQuarrie teasing a new organization that Tom Cruise‘s Ethan Hunt and his pals will need to face off against?

McQuarrie, who has written and directed the past two Mission: Impossible movies, announced on Instagram that he has cast Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney (Catastrophe, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Taboo, Game of Thrones), and Charles Parnell (Transformers: Age of Extinction) in both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8.

The order in which he posted these concluded with the Elwes announcement, which features an accompanying caption that reads “And Cary Elwes. Welcome to The Community.” That grouping, as well as these photos which seem to all be in a similar location, might imply that all of these new cast additions are part of a fictional organization within the M:I universe called The Community, which may be some sort of terrorist cell or new selection of villainy that Hunt and his former IMF team could have to thwart.

Are these people in the White House? They look like they’re in a government building with security and decorated officers standing nearby – it even looks like Delaney’s character is sporting some medals. Has The Community infiltrated the most sacred halls of the United States government? As we saw earlier this year, it was remarkably easy for a bunch of white supremacist assholes to just saunter straight into the Capitol, so it theoretically may not be too tough for a smart-looking bunch like this to do so in a more covert way. Or hell, maybe Elwes, Varma, Gatiss, or Parnell is playing the President of the United States, and this villainy goes all the way to the top. This is one of my most anticipated films of the year, so I cannot wait to see what McQuarrie has in mind for these fine actors.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to arrive in theaters on November 19, 2021, and Mission: Impossible 8 follows in November 2022. The new film will be available to stream on the newly-launched Paramount+ streaming service 45 days after its theatrical debut.