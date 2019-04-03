Carter Burwell, one of the best film composers in the business, lends his singular talents to the upcoming Laika animated film Missing Link. Light, playful, and immediately recognizable as something created by Burwell (Carol, Fargo and many more), the Missing Link score is a treat. We have an exclusive track from Burwell’s Missing Link soundtrack, and you can hear it below.

Missing Link Soundtrack

Lakeshore Records will release Missing Link – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack composed by Carter Burwell, worldwide digitally on April 12 with a CD and vinyl version in the near future. In the film, Zach Galifianakis provides the voice of Mr. Link, “8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you… he is funny, sweet, and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman) to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight (Zoe Saldana), our fearless trio of explorers encounter more than their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend. Through it all, the three learn that sometimes you can find a family in the places you least expect.”

“I remembered the soundtrack to the original 1956 Around the World in 80 Days, which was one of [director] Chris Butler‘s inspirations,” Burwell said. “It had made an impression on me as a kid. I felt that the music for Missing Link should have that same kind of epic sweep right from the beginning when we meet Sir Lionel trying to photograph the Loch Ness monster in Scotland…So the task was to do something lighter and more playful in tone than some of the more serious films that I’ve been involved in.”

Missing Link opens April 12, 2019. The track list for the score is below.

Track List