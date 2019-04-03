missing link soundtrack

Carter Burwell, one of the best film composers in the business, lends his singular talents to the upcoming Laika animated film Missing Link. Light, playful, and immediately recognizable as something created by Burwell (Carol, Fargo and many more), the Missing Link score is a treat. We have an exclusive track from Burwell’s Missing Link soundtrack, and you can hear it below.

Missing Link Soundtrack

Lakeshore Records will release Missing Link – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack composed by Carter Burwellworldwide digitally on April 12 with a CD and vinyl version in the near future. In the film, Zach Galifianakis provides the voice of Mr. Link, “8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you… he is funny, sweet, and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman) to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight (Zoe Saldana), our fearless trio of explorers encounter more than their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend. Through it all, the three learn that sometimes you can find a family in the places you least expect.”

“I remembered the soundtrack to the original 1956 Around the World in 80 Days, which was one of [director] Chris Butler‘s inspirations,” Burwell said. “It had made an impression on me as a kid. I felt that the music for Missing Link should have that same kind of epic sweep right from the beginning when we meet Sir Lionel trying to photograph the Loch Ness monster in Scotland…So the task was to do something lighter and more playful in tone than some of the more serious films that I’ve been involved in.”

Missing Link opens April 12, 2019. The track list for the score is below.

Track List

  1. Main Title Theme
  2. Lionel vs Nessie
  3. A Letter
  4. Dark Days
  5. Westward Ho
  6. Forest Primeval
  7. What Do I Call You?
  8. Bar Brawl
  9. Breaking And Entering
  10. More Than Acquaintances
  11. Terrible Thieves
  12. Stenk At The Station
  13. Stagecoach
  14. Susan
  15. Thunderclouds
  16. Stormy Waters
  17. Passage To India
  18. The Himalayas
  19. Don’t Mention The Chicken
  20. Dinner With Gamu
  21. Climbing
  22. Big Foot Prints
  23. Shangri-La
  24. Myth Made Real
  25. The Inescapable Pit
  26. Prove It
  27. Escape Plan
  28. No One Will Remember Your Name
  29. Ice Fight
  30. My Own Adventure
  31. The Fiji Mermaid
  32. Do-Dilly-Do (A Friend Like You) – Walter Martin
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Laika, Soundtracks,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.