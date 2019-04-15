Gina Rodriguez stars in Miss Bala, an action-thriller from director Catherine Hardwicke. Miss Bala drops on Digital this week, arriving on Blu-ray later this month. Below, we have an exclusive Miss Bala clip that will be available on the digital and Blu-ray releases, highlighting the action and stunt work Gina Rodriguez had to undertake for the film.

Miss Bala Clip

In the exclusive Miss Bala clip above, cast members Gina Rodriguez and Ismael Cruz Cordova, and director Catherine Hardwicke and stunt coordinator Justin Yu, delve into the creation of the movie’s many action scenes. This is a remake of the 2011 Mexican film of the same name, which was a bit more of a crime drama than an all-out action film. Obviously, this new take on the story changes things a bit.

In Miss Bala, “Gloria (Gina Rodriguez), drives to Tijuana, Mexico to visit her best friend who is competing in the local “Miss Baja” beauty pageant. During a night out, her friend is abducted and Gloria finds herself a pawn in a dangerous game being played by the CIA, the DEA and a charismatic yet ruthless cartel kingpin. Finding power she never knew she had, Gloria plays one organization against the other, as she seeks to rescue her friend. Surviving will require all of her cunning, inventiveness, and strength.”

Miss Bala arrives on digital April 16, and then Blu-ray and DVD April 30. These releases will feature “over 60 minutes of bonus material, including eight deleted and extended scenes, wardrobe and rehearsal footage with insights by director Catherine Hardwicke, and three behind-the-scenes featurettes.” A full list of features can be found below.