The Netflix doc Miss Americana wants to introduce you to a little known indie sensation. Her name is Taylor Swift – have you heard of her? Of course you have, I’m just being a smart-ass. Taylor Swift is a mega-star – a pop icon known worldwide. But according to Swift herself, she was never really free to be herself – until now. The documentary, which premieres at Sundance, follows Swift during a “transformational period in her life.” Watch the Miss Americana trailer below.

Miss Americana Trailer

I like Taylor Swift’s music, and I’m happy to admit it! But I’ll confess I know very little about the pop star. I have a vague understanding of her life gleamed from headlines, but beyond that, I’m a bit in the dark. So maybe Miss Americana is the perfect movie for me – and that’s why I’m catching it when it debuts at Sundance tomorrow night.

The documentary is billed as “a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

That all looks – and sounds – good. But I also can’t help but wonder how honest the doc will ultimately be. After all, it was clearly made with Swift’s approval and access, which makes me think that Swift might have had total control over how the film eventually plays out. But perhaps director Lana Wilson was able to get beyond that and truly get to the heart of the matter. We shall see.

The Sundance page for the film states that Wilson “offers a multifaceted window into Swift, her creative process, and her singular experience of being one of the brightest lights on the world’s global stage. Showcasing Swift’s trademark vulnerability and her fierce intelligence and wit, Wilson captures moments both tender and exhilarating as the superstar embarks on the latest chapter of her already extraordinary career.”

Miss Americana will make its world premiere on January 23, 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival before hitting Netflix and select theaters on January 31.