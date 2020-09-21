Well-behaved women rarely make history, and people who don’t enter contests for giveaways of free digital download codes never win them. But you have the chance to win a digital code for the Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw pageant drama Misbehaviour, as well as a copy of the autobiography on which it’s based.

Read on to find out how to win.

Send an email HERE with the subject line MISBEHAVIOUR and answer the following question: Who is your favorite feminist icon and why?

The contest ends on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. PT, at which point five winners will be chosen randomly and informed that they’ve won a digital code to watch the movie and a copy of Jennifer Hosten’s autobiography Miss World 1970: How I Entered A Pageant And Wound Up Making History. Good luck!

Misbehaviour‘s theatrical release was cut short due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and was forced to go to VOD early across the pond. The feel-good film was met with mostly positive reviews and particular praise for Knightley and Mbatha-Raw’s performances as the rival feminist and pageant contestant, respectively. But the British comedy-drama finally hits VOD platforms in the U.S. this week, when it will be available to watch on Apple, Amazon, Sony (Playstation), Microsoft (Xbox), GooglePlay, FandangoNOW, Vudu, and InDemand EST.

Directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, Misbehaviour features a star-studded cast that includes Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Manville, Rhys Ifans, and Greg Kinnear. It’s based on the astonishing real-life story of the feminist Women’s Liberation Movement who scheme to disrupt the 1970 Miss World competition, causing a nationwide uproar and earning them overnight fame.

Here is the Misbehaviour synopsis below:

In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with over 100 million viewers. Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition. Not only that, when the show resumed, the result caused uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favourite but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. In a matter of hours, a global audience had witnessed the patriarchy driven from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty turned on its head.

Misbehaviour hits VOD September 25, 2020.