HBO Max is going to be blessing us with Jake Johnson on our TV screens again. And in a erotic half-hour comedy, no less. Well, the “erotic” part doesn’t necessarily describe what Johnson will be doing (well, maybe…), but refers to instead the premise: a 1970s-set comedy about a feminist who helps create the first erotic magazine for women.

HBO Max announced that it has ordered 10 episodes of the half-hour comedy Minx from Ellen Rapoport, Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate Television. The series is set to star Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary) and Johnson (New Girl) and “centers around an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women” in 1970s Los Angeles. The series is described as a “fun, feminist, and wholly unique” project by HBO Max.

Rapoport is probably best known for penning the 2020 Netflix comedy film Desperados, which starred Nasim Pedrad and Lamorne Morris. Minx unites her with a third New Girl alum, with Johnson likely playing the “low-rent publisher” who teams up with Lovibond’s character. Any excuse to have Johnson onscreen showing off his himbo leading man charms is good enough for me, and the fact that it’s a feminist porn comedy executive produced by Paul Feig makes it even better.

Rapoport and Feig executive produce alongside Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, while Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed and executive produced the pilot.

“I’m so grateful to Feigco, Lionsgate and HBO Max for seeing the potential in this story from the first time I showed up in their offices with stacks of 70s porn magazines,” Rapoport said in a statement. “Making MINX with our ridiculously talented cast was a dream come true and I’m just thrilled that I get to do it again.”

Added Feig, “We fell in love with Ellen’s trunkful of male nudie magazines and her amazing vision for this funny and liberating series the second we heard it and knew we needed a bold network partner to let us bring it to the screen as honestly as possible. So, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be back in business with HBO Max, with whom we‘ve been having such a great time on Love Life. With our powerhouse cast and brilliant director, it’s MINX to the Max!”

Minx also stars Idara Victor (Shameless), Jessica Lowe (Wrecked), Lennon Parham (Bless this Mess), Michael Angarano (This Is Us) and Oscar Montoya (Reno 911).