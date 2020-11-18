Nothing screams Christmas like a group of yellow clone things whose vocabulary amounts to several variations on “Banana!” But Illumination is giving us what we want (or rather, what your kids want) this holiday season with a Minions Holiday Special, set to debut on NBC and Peacock late this November. See the Minions Holiday Special first look images below.

Minions Holiday Special First Look

A half-hour holiday special, featuring four “mini-movie escapades” starring Illumination’s inexplicably popular Minions, is set to debut on NBC on Friday, November 27, followed by a Peacock debut the next day. Which means that your kids can watch the Illumination Presents Minions Holiday Special over and over again, ad nauseum, until your ears bleed and you never want to look at a banana again.

The special will feature “guest appearances” from familiar Despicable Me characters like the adorable scene-stealer Agnes, who shows up in one of the above first-look images. From the looks of it, the Minions in this holiday special get a job building toys at Santa’s workshop, join a Scouts camp, and meet…aliens? It’s either that or an alien robot that one of the Minions thinks is a good idea to train as a puppy, I think. It’s just the kind of zany hijinks you’d expect from the yellow clone creatures spun off from the Despicable Me series, who would go on to star in their own hugely successful multimedia franchise.

Produced by Illumination and Universal Pictures, the Illumination Presents Minions Holiday Special is part of NBC’s holiday season line-up, which holiday specials and series, as well as re-runs of Christmas classics like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life, and The Croods, for some reason. Included in this primetime line-up are the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, celebrations like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, leading up to NBC New Year’s Eve Special.

Here is the synopsis for the Illumination Presents Minions Holiday Special:

Get ready to celebrate the season with the Minions. NBC and Illumination are proud to present the first-ever Minions Holiday Special! This half-hour primetime event, starring the iconic Minions, features four mini-movie escapades and includes special guest appearances from some of Illumination’s most beloved characters from their “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Sing” franchises.

You can watch the Minions Holiday Special on on NBC November 27, 2020 from 8:30-9:00 P.M. ET/PT. The special will begin streaming on Peacock on November 28.