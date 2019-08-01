There are very few people in the world who are as wealthy or technologically inclined as Tony Stark. That means it’s not likely that we’ll be building our own Iron Man suits, let along an entire hall dedicated to a bunch of them. That’s why we’re glad Hot Toys has created a miniature Iron Man Hall of Armor collection featuring all of Tony Stark’s Iron Man suits from the first crude Mark I model built in a cave with a box of scraps and the much more advanced Mark VII from The Avengers. See it out below.

Hot Toys Miniature Iron Man Hall of Armor

Inspired by Tony Stark’s display of armor in Iron Man 3, this collection of miniature suits and display dioramas shrink the suits down to an easy-to-collect size. Each individual armor display stand about 4.7 inches tall, has LED light-up effects, and each of the diorama displays connect to each other in order complete the set for the ultimate collectible display.

As of now, it’s only Mark I through Mark VII that’s available for collection, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Hot Toys kept adding to it for all the fans out there who might be anxious to get all the various suits of armor created by Tony Stark. That could end up being very expensive, but we don’t know how much these will be going for individually. Plus, there will also be a set that gives you the entire collection in one package, but those will only be available in select markets.

We’re not sure when these will be available, so stay tuned to the Hot Toys Facebook page for more updates.