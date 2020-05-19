Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor are giving the Legally Blonde 3 script a makeover. Kaling and Goor have signed on as the Legally Blonde 3 writers to pen the fabulous new adventures of Reese Witherspoon‘s Elle Woods in the star’s long-awaited return to the iconic role.

Deadline reports that Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have officially signed on to write MGM’s Legally Blonde 3, featuring Reese Witherspoon reprising her role as the pink-loving lawyer Elle Woods. Kaling and Goor take the reins from original film scribes Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, who were working on the film when it was announced two years ago. Kaling and Goor will reportedly give an “entirely new fresh spin” on the screenplay.

This is Kaling and Goor’s second feature collaboration following a yet-untitled wedding comedy starring Kaling and Priyanka Chopra that is currently in the works at Universal. While we don’t know yet what their collaborations will be like, Kaling has been a pretty prominent romantic-comedy writer in the past few years, albeit with her ups and downs. But following the success of the hilarious and disarmingly poignant Netflix series Never Have I Ever, Kaling seems to be only on the up. Her 2019 workplace comedy with Emma Thompson Late Night was also a wonderful surprise, showing that Kaling has a great handle on writing complex female relationships. I’ve always been a fan of Kaling’s writing and her unabashed love for the cheesy side of rom-coms, and I think she’s got one of the best grasps on the romance part of romantic-comedies of major comedy writers working today.

Goor meanwhile, has been a part of the writing team for two of Mike Schur’s most beloved comedies, co-creating Brooklyn Nine-Nine and executive producing and writing Parks and Recreation.

Both Kaling and Goor’s involvement bodes well for Reese Witherspoon’s return to the role of Elle Woods, who maintains a cult following today as an unlikely female heroine who could strut in frilly dresses while winning the case. While Witherspoon’s second go-around with the franchise ended with 2003’s disappointing Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, the series has stuck around in the public consciousness, spawning a direct-to-video spin-off about Elle’s private school-aged “nieces” whose adventures have nothing at all to do with law and a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.

Original producer Marc Platt is producing alongside Witherspoon through her Hello Sunshine banner. MGM still has not yet found a director to helm Legally Blonde 3.