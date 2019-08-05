It’s been two years since the first season of Mindhunter debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, and the timing couldn’t be better for the highly anticipated second season of David Fincher’s serial killer series. Jonathan Groff‘s FBI Agent Holden Ford, Holt McCallany‘s Agent Bill Trench, and Anna Torv‘s Dr. Wendy Carr return, this time to investigate the racially charged Atlanta Child Murders of the late ’70s and come face-to-face with Charles Manson, played by Damon Herriman…who also plays Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s recently released Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Watch the official Mindhunter season 2 trailer below.

Mindhunter Season 2 Trailer

Inspired by the real-life early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling, Mindhunter follows two FBI agents, played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, who team up with psychologist (Anna Torv) to start studying serial killers. But their groundbreaking tactics may not be enough in Mindhunter season 2, which has Groff’s Agent Holden Ford questioning his resolve while investigating the Atlanta Child Murders, in which at least 28 children, adolescents, and adults were killed in between 1979 and 1981. The trio also catch back up with Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton) and meet up with an imprisoned Charles Manson.

Season 2 stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain.

Producer David Fincher returns to direct episodes, with other episodes directed by Andrew Dominik (Killing Them Softly, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) and Carl Franklin (The Leftovers, House of Cards). Fincher, Joshua Donen (Gone Girl, The Quick and the Dead), Charlize Theron (Girlboss, Hatfields & McCoys) and Cean Chaffin (Gone Girl, Fight Club) executive produce along with Courtenay Miles and Beth Kono.

Mindhunter season 2 premieres on Netflix on August 16, 2019.