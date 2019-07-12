Fire up the tape recorder and get ready to buddy-up to some serial killers all over again. Mindhunter, the excellent Netflix series from producer David Fincher, is finally coming back for a new season – and soon. Mindhunter season 2 will debut on Netflix next month. It’s been over a year since the first season, which debuted on the streaming service in October 2017.

Minhunter is one of my favorite shows – not just on Netflix, but in general. So I’ve been eagerly awaiting its return, which has taken a very long time – at least in streaming series terms. The entire first season dropped on October 13, 2017, and the show was renewed for a second season not long after. Since then, though, all has been quiet on the Mindhunter front. Until May of this year, when executive producer Charlize Theron revealed that the show was likely to return in August.

Now, David Fincher has confirmed that and revealed an official date: August 13. Fincher dropped the news while appearing on The Treatment podcast, and Deadline reports Netflix has confirmed it. Mindhunter “follows ambitious FBI agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) as he struggles to comprehend incarcerated killers, so that he might use this knowledge to catch others. He’s teamed with experienced agent Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) in the Behavioral Science Unit and will work with his sometimes reluctant partner to find new methods of investigation. Together they will meet some of America’s gravest killers – and face the cynicism and scorn of the tradition-bound hierarchy of the 1970s’ Federal Bureau of Investigation. Ford will risk empathizing with ‘evil’ in order to save lives.” The pair are also assisted by Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), a psychology professor who believes in what they’re doing, even if most of the FBI does not.

The series is based on true events, and the book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. Groff’s character is a fictionalized version of Douglas, while McCallany’s part is based on FBI Agent Robert Ressler.

An official synopsis for season 2 hasn’t been released yet, but in the past, Fincher said the second season might involve the Atlanta Child Murders from the ’70s and ’80s. One confirmed bit of info is that infamous killer and cult leader Charles Manson will figure into the season somehow, played by Damon Herriman – who is also playing Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.