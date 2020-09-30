One of the most acclaimed movies to come out of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in January, Minari will finally be making its way to the rest of the world. Er, someday. A24 has released the first trailer for Lee Isaac Chung‘s immigrant drama, which stars Steven Yeun as a Korean dad who picks up his family and moves them to Arkansas in search of the American dream. But the stunning new trailer does not specify a release date for when we can get our hearts shattered by Yeun. Watch the Minari trailer below.

Minari Trailer

After winning major accolades at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it picked up both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award, Minari is finally making its way to the rest of the world. When that is, we don’t know. But the soothing, heart-swelling trailer for the Korean-American immigrant drama will do for now.

Written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Minari follows a Korean-American family as they relocate from California to a small Arkansas farm in hopes of making a new life for themselves. The family patriarch Jacob (Yeun) enthusiastically dives into farming the land, but finds himself out of his depth, as his wife and children struggle with their new rural home. Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, and Yuh-Jung Youn also star in the film, which was met with rave reviews when it debuted at Sundance. So many raves that Chung was tapped for a flashy follow-up project: the live-action remake of Makoto Shinkai’s anime hit Your Name, produced by J.J. Abrams.

Minari is one of my most anticipated movies of 2020, but I fear I won’t even be able to see it this year, with the pandemic keeping many cinemas closed and A24 remaining oddly committed to the theatrical experience. While you have to admire that to an extent, I just want to see Minari sometime this year. Let us be healed by Farmer Steven Yeun, A24.

Here is the synopsis for Minari:

A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

No release date has yet been set for Minari.