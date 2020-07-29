Millie Bobby Brown continues to be Netflix’s darling, with the Stranger Things breakout star signing on to star in an adaptation of Tess Sharpe’s YA novel The Girls I’ve Been that she’ll also produce alongside Ozark‘s Jason Bateman. Described as a “twisty” con artist thriller, The Girls I’ve Been is just the latest Netflix project for the rising star.

Millie Bobby Brown might be playing the long con with Netflix. The breakout star of Netflix’s flagship sci-fi series Stranger Things has become the streamer’s new darling, with her next feature film Enola Holmes set to debut on the streaming platform later this year. Now, Brown has signed on to star in and produce the new Netflix con artist thriller The Girls I’ve Been, based on the YA novel by Tess Sharpe, Deadline reports. Brown is set to produce through her PCMA Productions while fellow Netflix favorite Jason Bateman (Ozark) will produce through his Aggregate Films Banner along with his partner Michael Costigan.

Brown will play the film’s lead character, a reformed bisexual con artist who must “use her powers of persuasion and impersonation to get herself, her girlfriend, and ex-boyfriend free during a hostage situation at a bank.”

Here is the synopsis for the The Girls I’ve Been Before novel:

Nora O’Malley is a lot of things. A sister. An ex. A secret girlfriend. Kind of crooked, but reformed… somewhat. Nora O’Malley’s been a lot of girls. As the daughter of a con-artist who targets criminal men, she grew up her mother’s protege. But when mom fell for the mark instead of conning him, Nora pulled the ultimate con: escape. For five years she’s been playing at normal. But she needs to dust off the skills she ditched because she has three problems: #1: her ex walked in on her with her girlfriend. Even though they’ve all been inseparable for months, Wes didn’t know about her and Iris. #2: The morning after, they all have to meet to deposit the fundraiser money they raised together. It’s a nightmare that goes from awkward to deadly. Because #3: right after they get in the bank, two guys start robbing it. But they have no idea who they’re really holding hostage. The robbers are trouble. Nora’s something else entirely.

Aggregate Films’ Tracey Nyberg brought The Girls I’ve Been to Netflix under Aggregate’s overall deal with the streamer. The book will be published by Penguin Random House early next year.

With both Stranger Things and Ozark earning Emmy nods for Best Drama series this week, it’s clear that Netflix is eager to stay in business with the show’s stars. The film sounds like a great vehicle for Brown too, allowing her to flex her acting chops as a leading star. Brown seems to have her bases covered, getting lead roles in Netflix films and stealing scenes in supporting roles in blockbusters like Godzilla: King of Monsters.